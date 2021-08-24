100 years ago: Businesses wanting natural gas for fuel must drill themselves

100 years ago

Aug. 24, 1921: Businesses wanting natural gas for fuel must drill it themselves. At the Sumner Goodfellow & Co. property workers found gas at a depth of 123 feet. It’s apparently enough to handle heating and lighting needs without a motor. There are only a few gas wells in town.

75 years ago

Aug. 24, 1946: Bloomington aldermen approved plans for the new city hall building on North East Street, across from the post office. Schaeffer, Hooton &Wilson, a local firm, are the architects. Plans show the new building is a two story structure with a recessed plaza in front.

50 years ago

Aug. 24, 1971: Flavil Yeakley, 37, is the new minister of the Church of Christ, Four Seasons. He has been a minister for many years, but also has experience as a judge in Texas. While in Dallas he served as a judge in juvenile traffic court. His father is also a preacher, and still active.

25 years ago

Aug. 24, 1996: Alderwoman Judy Markowitz, 58, announced her candidacy for Mayor of Bloomington Thursday. She has been involved in city government since 1980. To win, she will have to unseat Jesse Smart, who is rounding out his third term as mayor and running again.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.