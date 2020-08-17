100 years ago: Businessman Green leaves legacy

100 years ago
Aug. 17, 1920: Benoni S. Green, one of Bloomington’s leading businessmen, has died at age 74. He was in the harness and saddle business, lost it in the fire of 1900, but rebuilt. In civic affairs he presided over the Business Men’s Association, the Withers Home, and ran for mayor.
75 years ago
Aug. 17, 1945: The McLean County Fair ended its three-day run with a whopping 25,000 attendees. Officials said that was a record. Last night’s final event was a horse show which featured 13 classes of horses. Waunita Klump of Hudson was crowned show queen.
50 years ago
Aug. 17, 1970: Notable losses in the Twin Cities today include George Gielow, retired executive of American State Bank. He was 69. Also, long time McLean County board member Paul Vandervort has died. Outside public service, he worked in banking, lumber and real estate.
25 years ago
Aug, 17, 1995: First Federal Savings & Loan has named Don Fernandes as its new president. He has been acting president since the resignation of Jon Thetard in June. Thetard’s grandfather started First Federal in 1919. Fernandes has been with the Bloomington office for 12 years.
Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!