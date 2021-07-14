100 years ago: Businessman Kirkpatrick dies after illness

100 years ago

July 14, 1921: Prominent businessman Frank Kirkpatrick, 61, died during the night at his home, 1110 N. Clinton Blvd. He had been ill for two months. Born of pioneer parents, he was big in the furniture business until deafness forced him to retire. He later worked in the shipping business.

75 years ago

July 14, 1946: WJBC Radio has been granted a construction permit for an FM station by the Federal Communication Commission. It’s one of 47 permits announced Friday by the FCC. There was no mention of format. WJBC operates in offices and studios over the Castle Theater.

50 years ago

July 14, 1971: The City of Bloomington has one computer and it is taxed to capacity. Every city department uses it for something: billing, record storage or some other application. So the City Council has authorized purchase of equipment to more than double the lone computer’s output.

25 years ago

July 14, 1996: Thousands of people shopped elbow to elbow at the Sugar Creek Arts Festival in the streets of Normal’s business district. Something “new” was added this year: sunshine. The festival has a rainy history, but no one seemed to miss the wet weather Saturday.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.