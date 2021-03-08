100 years ago: C&A bandit identified

100 years ago

March 8, 1921: All the train crewmen and postal clerks who saw the bandits who robbed the C&A’s Hummer have now identified one of the bandits. His mask fell off for just a moment during the robbery. He’s a Louisiana, Missouri, man and is in police custody now.

75 years ago

March 8, 1946: There is a move to build a hospital at Gibson City. Local ministers are the driving force behind this effort. It’s the second major postwar undertaking in town: there are also plans for an airport. The state has approved two prospective sites for a Gibson City airport.

50 years ago

March 8, 1971: An explosion and house fire killed three small children in one family about three miles from Washington. The cause of the blast isn’t known, but a neighbor living two miles away described the ball of fire he saw.

25 years ago

March 8, 1996: Young mother Stephanie Morris, 24, suffered burns as she rushed her four children out of their burning home on West Market Street. She even tried to fight the fire but the family lost everything. A smoke alarm awakened her; the fire was believed accidental.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.