100 years ago: C&A boiler shops to reopen, 200 return to work

100 years ago

May 21, 1921: There is good news on the west side: the C&A boiler shops will reopen on Friday, May 27. That means 200 men will go back to work. The boilermakers will report a week ahead of the machinists, pipefitters and blacksmiths. There’s a lot of catching up to do.

75 years ago

May 21, 1946: Normal Town Council told city workers they won’t get a raise this year because they filed their request too late. Police, trash collectors, water workers and others had petitioned for a 20% increase. Councilmen voted to shelve the workers’ request for a year.

50 years ago

May 21, 1971: In Hallsville, west of Clinton, the “last” last day of school will be celebrated with a dinner and a few good-byes. The school is closing permanently. The 139-year-old school is said to have produced more judges and professional people than any other in DeWitt County.

25 years ago

May 21, 1996: IWU English professor Harold Hungerford retired from the Bloomington Public Library board after 25 years. On his watch, the new BPL building was built and the old 1894 building was torn down. Hungerford also retired from the Wesleyan faculty after 27 years.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.