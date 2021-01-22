100 years ago: C&A finances $1M in red, laying off 200 more

100 years ago

Jan. 22, 1921: Thursday’s layoffs at the C&A roundhouse were only the beginning. Next day the C&A financial statement came out, showing the railroad was $1 million in the red last year. And today another 200 layoffs were announced in the shops, effective in two days.

75 years ago

Jan. 22, 1946: Bloomington has its first reported case of diphtheria in eight years. The patient, a 32-year-old woman, is quarantined to prevent its spread. Diphtheria is highly contagious and is primarily a children’s disease. Statewide, cases are reported on the rise this past year.

50 years ago

Jan. 22, 1971: Frank Austin will be the first occupant of the new Wood Hill Tower on Tuesday, when the first of the two towers open. He will move over from the John. P. Kane homes for the elderly on Hinshaw Avenue. The second Wood Hill Tower is still under construction.

25 years ago

Jan. 22, 1996: A 77-year-old woman who was in three accidents in a short time was killed in the third on I-55 near Chenoa. The first was a fender-bender in Bloomington with no tickets or injuries. The next two occurred in rapid succession as she drove at slow speeds and was hit twice.

