100 years ago: C&A hotel lunch counter closed for renovations

100 years ago

March 11, 1921: The Chicago & Alton has a hotel in the West Chestnut Street business district. Now under new management, the lunch counter is temporarily closed for new flooring and other alterations. (This was a small business district, between Mason Street and the tracks.)

75 years ago

March 11, 1946: Stanley Secord, 1114 Elmwood Road, was named local chairman of the National Dunking Association. It is reportedly a prestigious designation. Secord is known as an expert in doughnut-dunking. Bob Hope and Bing Crosby have held similar honors in the group.

50 years ago

March 11, 1971: Winter is supposed to be on its way out. But Old Man Winter returned with a sneak attack of 4 inches of snow in the Twin Cities. It wasn’t a very wet snow, but drivers found it nearly impossible to negotiate the steeper hills in town. All this will soon be gone.

25 years ago

March 11, 1996: Fire destroyed the sales room of Dome Veterinary Supply in downtown LeRoy. The cause isn’t known, but a fireman said it appears to be electrical. Police officer Larry Yount sprained his ankle when he fell over a firehose. He was treated and released.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.