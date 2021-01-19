100 years ago: C&A lays off 20

100 years ago

Jan. 19, 1921: The C&A laid off 20 men at the west side roundhouse, marking the first major cutback in some time. Freight traffic has declined, reducing the need for locomotives and workers to service them. The C&A is one of the last western railroads to retrench.

75 years ago

Jan. 19, 1946: Deputies caught two men hiding under hay in a barn about six miles west of town. Sheriff Richards said he was following a “hunch.” The two are suspects in the beating of a 78-year-old Fairbury woman. The victim is listed in critical condition at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

50 years ago

Jan. 19, 1971: Illinois Power Co. (now Ameren) has bought options on more than 700 acres of rural land in DeWitt County. After the red tape is cleared and more land acquired, IP plans to build a power plant and a 5,000 acre lake that will be used as a cooling resource.

25 years ago

Jan. 19, 1996: Bloomington business and civic leader Paul Streid died at the home of his son, Gary Streid, in Washington state. As a business man he was a restaurant owner. He also served 19 years on the airport commission, longer than any other member.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.