100 years ago: C&A lays off 4 clerks

100 years ago

Aug. 4, 1921: The Chicago & Alton laid off two more workers today. Both were clerks at the passenger depot, making four clerks plus the 50 who lost their jobs in the shops. President Bierd says the payroll is too large for the railroad’s revenue to support, hence the layoffs.

75 years ago

Aug. 4, 1946: Lincoln now has city bus service. The first run carried Mayor Sullivan and other dignitaries. Lincoln has only one bus. But three more are expected this week, and the full-fledged bus line will begin operations Thursday. The buses are comparable in size to Bloomington’s.

50 years ago

Aug. 4, 1971: The Bloomington Hotel, 313 N. Center St., is undergoing a face lift. New owner Len Curry has decided to keep the space as a hotel because most of the other downtown hotels are gone. But a new name for the 45-room hotel hasn’t been ruled out.

25 years ago

Aug. 4, 1996: Today is the McLean County Fair’s last day in its Empire Street location. It ends a 40-year run on East Empire Street in favor of a newer, larger complex on West Market Street. The old fairgrounds flagpole, now a sentimental artifact, will be moved, but not much else.

