100 years ago: C&A makes earliest delivery of wheat to Chicago

100 years ago

July 5, 1921: The C&A has a friendly competition with the Santa Fe and the Chicago & Northwestern railroads to see who can deliver the first carload of fresh-cut wheat to Chicago each year. The C&A won it this year, and set the record for earliest delivery of fresh wheat.

75 years ago

July 5, 1946: Danvers Community High School has taken delivery of its very first school bus. It will be placed in service this fall. This is the first of two school buses that the high school board has bought. Each bus has the capacity to carry 40 students.

50 years ago

July 5, 1971: Bellflower is cleaning up today but it’s a happy clean-up. The village celebrated its centennial over the weekend with beard judging, costumes and a pageant. Bellflower was named for its township by Jesse Richards, who had a fondness for the bellflower apple.

25 years ago

July 5, 1996: The Interstate Commerce Commission has approved the merger of the Southern Pacific and Union Pacific railroads. The SP occupies the old GM&O yards on the west side. Eventually their gray engines will disappear in favor of UP’s well maintained yellow units.

