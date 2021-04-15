100 years ago: C&A plans layoffs

100 years ago

April 15, 1921: C&A President Bierd has announced that there will have to be a lot of layoffs at the shops in order for the railroad to meet payroll and pay state taxes that are due May 1. Up to 2,000 jobs are in play here; office jobs in Chicago and shop jobs in Bloomington.

75 years ago

April 15, 1946: Sixty voters in rural Bloomington Township want to form their own fire department. They have signed a petition that asks for a special election to form the fire district and levy a tax to pay for it. The petition was filed in county court.

50 years ago

April 15, 1971: It’s supposed to be a secret that marijuana grows wild in rural Illinois. But the only people who seem to know it are users and potential users. Marijuana is a holdover from the hemp-growing days of World War II. It’s now dubbed a noxious weed so it can be killed off.

25 years ago

April 15, 1996: There is a plan to change several downtown one-way streets back to two-way. But there wasn’t much enthusiasm at a meeting on the matter. At least one downtown worker sided with Mayor Jesse Smart, saying, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.