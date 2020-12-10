100 years ago: C&A shops considering move to Springfield

100 years ago

Dec. 10, 1920: Springfield wants to lure the C&A shops away from Bloomington. If the railroad decides to move the shops, the deciding factor may be water. The Bloomington supply is limited, while Springfield has plenty. The C&A is Bloomington’s largest employer.

75 years ago

Dec. 10, 1945: Normal police officer Henry Fritzen, 51, suffered a heart attack and died while on duty Sunday morning. He had been on the police force for only eight months but his service to the town of Normal was longer than that. He leaves a wife, son and a married daughter.

50 years ago

Dec. 10, 1970: There were no trains running into or out of the Twin Cities as a nationwide rail strike took hold. About half a million union rail workers are out. This is day one of the strike but two unions have already returned to work. (The strike was over the next day.)

25 years ago

Dec. 10, 1995: New openings around town include another Steak ‘n Shake off West Market Street, not far from the new outlet mall. And Elroy’s will be a sports bar in the former Walgreen store at Main and Washington in downtown Bloomington.

