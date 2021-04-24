100 years ago: C&A to close shops temporarily

100 years ago

April 24, 1921: Bad news for the west side: the C&A announced its shops would close for five weeks. The railroad is the city’s biggest employer with many of its workers living and trading west of Main Street. A labor dispute is involved here: Shop men have refused to take a pay cut.

75 years ago

April 24, 1946: Returning veterans are buying houses, but almost nobody is building them. So far only five veterans have secured loans to build new houses here, while 212 have borrowed to buy existing homes. One reason may be the high cost and low availability of building materials.

50 years ago

April 24, 1971: The Rev. R.J. Zehr has been named thistle commissioner for Normal Township. A thistle commissioner deals with complaints from residents about thistles and other noxious weeds. Zehr, who is stepping down as township supervisor, will be paid $250 per year.

25 years ago

April 24, 1996: Winks Shell Service is rising from the ashes of its burned-out building on West Market Street. Owner Charles Winks is adding a convenience store and vehicle detailing service to his gas station, which will remain full service. The fire took place in February 1995.

