100 years ago: C&A to cut 50 jobs in surprise move

100 years ago

Aug. 2, 1921: The fiscal axe is swinging at the C&A shops. As the railroad retrenches, 50 shop men will lose their jobs, about three in each department. The boiler repair shop is exempt for now because they’re behind schedule there. With business so good, these moves are a surprise.

75 years ago

Aug. 2, 1946: The three-week strike by the city employees union is apparently settled. City and union negotiators agreed on a 10-cent hourly raise for the workers, who had wanted 20 cents. The city only offered a nickel to begin with. The deal hinges on city council approval.

50 years ago

Aug. 2, 1971: Striking railroaders and railroads came to agreement on a new contract. The strike against the nation’s railroads is 17 days old, and the agreement is still subject to union approval. Workers will get a 42 percent pay raise over 42 months if the rank and file ratify.

25 years ago

Aug. 2, 1996: Laesch Dairy has ended its home delivery service. The American milkman has been a part of the landscape for generations. A group a former Laesch Dairy workers is forming a company to continue delivering milk and other products to about 2,000 customers’ doors.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.