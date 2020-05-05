100 years ago: C&A will pay claims for workers affected by typhoid outbreak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 5, 1920: The C&A will pay claims of all the west-side shop workers affected by the typhoid outbreak earlier this year. Bad water sickened many of the men and several died. The railroad is gathering information on the workers’ illness-related expenses and lost hours.

75 years ago

May 5, 1945: Livingston County will keep its home for the poor and has no intentions of selling it. So says Clair Kohler of the Livingston County Board. The question arose because several Illinois counties are selling their county homes as casualties of Social Security and old-age laws.

50 years ago

May 5, 1970: Fire destroyed the Hallsville Elevator Co. installation west of Clinton at Jenkins Switch. The alarm came in after midnight, and the flames were raging out of control when firefighters arrived. They directed their efforts at saving two nearby grain bins. Loss was $125,000.

25 years ago

May 5, 1995: Alan Beaman was sentenced to 50 years in prison in the 1993 murder of ISU student Jennifer Lockmiller. During the trial, Beaman was alleged to have killed his ex-girlfriend after learning that his former roommate had moved in with her. (He was later exonerated.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.