100 years ago: C&A worker killed in worksite accident

100 years ago

Feb. 26, 1921: Harold Downey, 21, was killed in a tank car explosion at the C&A yards. He was a boilermaker assigned the job of repairing a leak in the tank car. The car had been drained weeks ago but several cubic feet of gas fumes had built up and went off as he entered the car.

75 years ago

Feb. 26, 1946: The four TP&W train guards accused of shooting railroad strikers at Gridley are out on bond. Someone identified only as “a representative of the railroad” posted $80,000 to get them out of the McLean County jail. They are free until the grand jury indicts them.

50 years ago

Feb. 26, 1971: A southbound GM&O passenger train struck a car four miles south of Chenoa, killing a couple who lived nearby. The accident occurred at a private crossing that led to the couples' farm. The train crew was based in Bloomington.

25 years ago

Feb. 26, 1996: The murder jury of Dale Fosdick finished its fifth day of deliberation. The trial was moved to Morris, in Grundy County, after the first trial in Bloomington failed to produce a verdict. This is the noted pipe bomb case.

