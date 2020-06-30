100 years ago: C&A workers walk off the job

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

June 30, 1920: Shop men at the Chicago & Alton walked off the job over alleged broken promises. This is over the confirmed contamination of drinking water in the workplace, which killed several men this year. Water is still bad, they say, and the C&A hasn’t fixed it.

75 years ago

June 30, 1945: The Irvin and Castle Theaters had been pressing for a reduction in their city license fees, but the city wasn’t having any of it. The fees went unpaid while the wrangling went on. Then last night Mayor Hayes told city council they were paid up: $1,309 to date.

50 years ago

June 30, 1970: Normal police will install new radios in their squad cars. These units will connect NPD with the Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network. Bloomington and the McLean County sheriff’s cars already have them. Normal took delivery on six radio sets.

25 years ago

June 30, 1995: Diamond-Star Motors, the automobile plant in west Normal, has a new name. From now on it will be known as Mitsubishi Motors Manufacturing of America. The change in names reflects Mitsubishi’s 1991 buyout of Chrysler’s share in the Diamond-Star joint venture.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.