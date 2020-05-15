100 years ago: C&A workers want to reopen fire house five

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 15, 1920: Workers at the C&A shops presented their case for reopening fire house five, which the city closed two weeks ago. Station five was west of the tracks in a part of town still full of dirt streets. West side and shop protection will be lacking, the C&A delegation argues.

75 years ago

May 15, 1945: High winds and a torrential downpour left damage across the Twin Cities last night. A lot of people in Normal were either drying their basements or waiting for high water to recede under the Alton overpass on Main Street. Later, lightning killed a farmer near Atlanta.

50 years ago

May 15, 1970: Riot police and blacks students confronted each other at BHS, while the school board vowed to keep the school open. At ISU, nine minor fires broke out as Georgia State Rep. Julian Bond spoke to an overflow crowd. Also at ISU, 4,500 attended a patriotic rally.

25 years ago

May 15, 1995: Post 454 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars is celebrating its 75th anniversary this week. A group of World War I veterans started the group at a meeting above the old Moberly & Klenner store downtown. Membership now fluctuates between 800 and 1,000 members.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.