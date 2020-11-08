100 years ago: C. W. Klemm's celebrates 47 years

100 years ago

Nov. 8, 1920: C. W. Klemm’s is celebrating 47 years on the square in Bloomington. Store windows are decked out to celebrate, and Mr. Klemm threw a dinner at the Illinois Hotel. The longest-serving workers are celebrated in newspaper ads and with their photos in the windows.

75 years ago

Nov. 8, 1945: Kansas City police are in town looking for clues to a dead man’s life. The man was shot and killed earlier by police, but they don’t know who he was. So far, all they know is that the man sent his landlady a postcard from here, saying he was back among home folks.

50 years ago

Nov. 8, 1970: This year’s United Community Services drive finished with $618,344, exceeding goal by $28,000. Last year’s drive fell short of the $575,000 goal. This year almost all departments were in the black except in the rural areas, which are about 27 percent behind.

25 years ago

Nov. 8, 1995: About 100 people attended a memorial service for slain Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. Some of the service was in Hebrew, and the event was open to the general public. Rabbi John Spiro officiated at the Moses Montefiore Temple in Bloomington.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.