100 years ago: Champion walker visits area

100 years ago

Oct. 1, 1920: Dan O’Leary stopped here on his way to Dallas. He was a champion walker in the 1870s and 1880s when walking was a sport. He recalled a couple of walking races he took part in here. He calls Chicago home but says he never met Mrs. O’Leary of Chicago fire fame.

75 years ago

Oct. 1, 1945: Locomotive engineers and firemen went on strike against the TP&W Railroad. Pickets went up at the exact minute the government returned the railroad to private control. An offer from management was rejected by the trainmen because it was “full of loopholes.”

50 years ago

Oct. 1, 1970: Work has begun on doubling the size of the Gailey Eye Clinic, 1008 N. Main. When completed, the enlarged clinic will occupy 26,000 square feet and contain 117 rooms. One more doctor will be added, bringing the total to eight.

25 years ago

Oct. 1, 1995: Actor McLean Stevenson was in town to perform at a gala fundraiser for the Normal Theater. He also appeared at a reception for the Old Courthouse Museum in downtown Bloomington. Stevenson, a TV star, is from Bloomington and is the son of a local doctor.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.