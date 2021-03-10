100 years ago: Chatterton Theater has new owners, plans to bring in Vaudeville and road shows

100 years ago

March 10, 1921: The Chatterton Theater on Market Street remains the only full-time Vaudeville house in the city. Now it has been sold to Messers. Wallace and Miller of Collinsville, Pennsylvania, who intend to bring in “big time Vaudeville stuff” and road shows.

75 years ago

March 10, 1946: A major fire destroyed two buildings in downtown Chatsworth. Loss is set at $75,000. The blaze destroyed James Baldwin’s general store, the Masonic hall above it, the movie theater next door and a beauty shop. It was Chatsworth’s worst fire in 50 years.

50 years ago

March 10, 1971: The Zenas Stanfield family escaped with their lives when fire ravaged their home at 108 S. Vale on Monday night. Stanfield shut off electricity when his son smelled smoke and the family ran next door to call firemen. Damage was described as “extensive.”

25 years ago

March 10, 1996: Volunteers raised almost $70,000 to restore Bowman City Park in LeRoy. It’s a public park but LeRoy, population 3,200, couldn’t afford the whole tab. City workers gave their time and LeRoy paid $2,500. The park is named for Randy Bowman, former teacher and coach.

