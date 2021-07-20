100 years ago: Chenoa home builder, oldest resident dies

100 years ago

July 20, 1921: Notable losses today include Franklin Ohmit, 89, the oldest resident of Chenoa. He was a carpenter by trade, but quit his job as a farm hand to build many of the houses that now stand in Chenoa. When he first came in 1856, Chenoa was a rail junction but not a town yet.

75 years ago

July 20, 1946: Bloomington City Council voted to limit liquor licenses to 50 for taverns and 10 for clubs. It won’t have much effect now, but will curb expansion. Right now there are 56 taverns and 11 licensed clubs. The limits were proposed by the tavern operators.

50 years ago

July 20, 1971: The Town of Normal will keep its 911 emergency telephone services at least through next year. But one of its two connections to General Telephone will be removed, lowering the town’s monthly cost to $55 per month. Normal had wanted out because of the fee.

25 years ago

July 20, 1996: BroMenn Health Care celebrated its 100th anniversary, turning the David Davis mansion grounds into a party site. Costumed re-enactors and musicians provided the entertainment. Deaconness Hospital opened in 1896. It became Brokaw Hospital in 1903.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.