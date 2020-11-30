100 years ago: Child labor rises

100 years ago

Nov. 30, 1920: Child labor is on the rise in the U.S., especially in big cities. The problem is so severe that churches, synagogues, colleges and clubs plan a three-day observance to call attention to it. There’s a National Child Labor committee that calls the problem “a poison.”

75 years ago

Nov. 30, 1945: Ex-city councilman Val Simshauser, 59, died in the hospital. He served on Bloomington City Council from 1922-1934. He was instrumental in building Lake Bloomington and creation of the city light plant. He was also president of the Machinists’ union.

50 years ago

Nov. 30, 1970: Ground was broken for the new YMCA at Main and MacArthur. It will be a $750,000 project to replace the old “Y” building at East and Washington, which dates to 1907. Construction will begin immediately, with a goal of partial occupancy in 10 months.

25 years ago

Nov. 30, 1995: Today the speed limit goes up to 65 mph on about 230 miles of Interstate highways, including 55, 74, and 39 around the Twin Cities. The change allows drivers to maintain consistent speeds in downstate metro areas. The signs are going up today.

