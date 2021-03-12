100 years ago: Children's program draws 800 spectators to Emerson School

100 years ago

March 12, 1921: Emerson School was filled with 800 spectators last night for the performance of a children’s program. This is one of the largest crowds ever to witness an entertainment event there. (Emerson School is gone, and a city park now occupies the site.)

75 years ago

March 12, 1946: Wartime fighter pilot and POW Greg “Pappy” Boyington spoke at IWU. He told of his imprisonment and even said he thinks Japan can make democracy work. (Boyington and his Black Sheep Squadron were celebrated in the TV series “Baa Baa Black Sheep.”)

50 years ago

March 12, 1971: Richard Burwitz, a rookie Bloomington policeman, racked up a first when he finished his training. He became the first Bloomington officer to graduate from the U of I Police Training Institute at the top of his class. Burwitz had 89 classmates.

25 years ago

March 12, 1996: Saybrook won’t take any legal action against embattled Police Chief Madeline Nickum over a certain taped phone call. Both the state's attorney and sheriff have told the village she broke no laws. Nickum continues to recover from a job-related assault a year ago.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.