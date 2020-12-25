100 years ago: Christmas Day weddings held

100 years ago

Dec. 25, 1920: Christmas highlights include several weddings in town, with the 50th anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Ives, 806 N. Gridley. Mr. Ives is the son of a local pioneer who was co-founded Ellsworth and was aboard the first train to arrive in Bloomington.

75 years ago

Dec. 25, 1945: Mrs. E. D. Lakin, 1302 Elmwood Road, won the grand prize in the Jaycees’ outdoor Christmas decoration contest. She received a turkey and a $25 war bond. She said her total cost didn’t exceed 80 cents. The display consists of Santa Claus, window art, and outdoor lights.

50 years ago

Dec. 25, 1970: A robber struck an Olive Street grocery on Christmas Eve. He said he needed the money to buy drugs. The owner handed over the bills from the register. But as the robber left, the owner asked for a check he had mistakenly handed over. The robber gave it back and fled.

25 years ago

Dec. 25, 1995: Another Christmas Eve robbery: two guys held up the Freedom Oil station on West Market. They took cash, beer and cigarettes. Police said both were wearing leather jackets and blue jeans, and fled on foot. Police haven’t caught them, yet, but they’re looking.

