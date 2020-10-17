100 years ago: Church of the Nazarene dedicates new building

100 years ago

Oct. 17, 1920: The new Church of the Nazarene building is being dedicated this weekend at Washington and Mason. The congregation has been in town for five years, but this will be their permanent home. The first service was last night, with more scheduled for today.

75 years ago

Oct. 17, 1945: About 200 machinists at the Meadows plant on Bell Street walked off their jobs, shortly after the posting of a progress report on wage negotiations. The issue is a federally directed 14-cent increase that dates back to 1944: who should get it and how much.

50 years ago

Oct. 17, 1970: Four teenagers were injured when a 20-foot section of bleachers collapsed at Heyworth High School. All four of them were from Fairbury and Cropsey. They were treated at a hospital and released. Meanwhile, Fairbury-Cropsey High School won the football game.

25 years ago

Oct. 17, 1995: Normal City Council approved the new Walmart site at Fort Jesse Road and Greenbriar Drive. There was one dissenting vote because of complaints about the tax rebate involved. Construction of the new Walmart is expected to begin this fall.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.