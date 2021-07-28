100 years ago: Church to hold mortgage burning

100 years ago

July 28, 1921: The Wayman A.M. E. church will hold a mortgage burning tonight. The congregation raised enough money to pay off its debt and is enjoying its first wave of prosperity in years. The Rev. C.W. Smith is the pastor, and his leadership gets credit for reaching this goal.

75 years ago

July 28, 1946: Mr. and Mrs. E.O. Lesher, both in their 60s, have an unusual new house. Lesher made the house by combining two brooder houses. Then the couple furnished and decorated it. They like odd homes. Their previous home was an old converted Pullman coach.

50 years ago

July 28, 1971: The ICC ordered the Illinois Central Railroad to install flashers at the Vernon Avenue crossing in Normal. Normal will pay 20% of the $21,000 cost; the IC will pay 10% and all maintenance costs; the state of Illinois will foot the remaining 70%.

25 years ago

July 28, 1996: The 1997 race for mayor of Bloomington will apparently feature Alderwoman Judy Markowicz and incumbent Jesse Smart. Markowitz will not talk publicly about her plans. But her friends who have heard directly from her say she’s definitely running.

