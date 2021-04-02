100 years ago: Circus performers ready for season

100 years ago

April 2, 1921: Bloomington’s community of circus performers is ready to start the season. This past winter the aerialists had been training in Eddie Ward’s building on East Emerson Street. But without an audience it has been like performing "Hamlet" without Hamlet.

75 years ago

April 2, 1946: 2nd Lt. Harold Miller of Bloomington has been declared dead by the War Department. He was on a bomber crew when his plane disappeared over Leyte in March 1945. Miller was a BHS graduate. One brother still lives in the family home on Lee Street.

50 years ago

April 2, 1971: Demolition has begun for the rerouting of U.S. 51 through the downtown area. Crews have razed a single-family home and an apartment house at the southbound split of Center and Madison streets. Six more houses on the same block are scheduled to come down.

25 years ago

April 2, 1996: No one saw this coming: Juanita Dagley, LeRoy city clerk since 1970, resigned at the city council meeting. The council reluctantly accepted her resignation. Dagley may stay on an hourly basis. If not, the council will appoint an interim clerk until the election in 1997.

