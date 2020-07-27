100 years ago: Circus sideshow missing as circus packs up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 27, 1920: The circus is leaving town and one of the sideshow attractions is missing. He is Willie, a boy on display for his odd looks. Willie got away from his handler at a hamburger stand. He’s supposedly harmless and was last seen near the Illinois Central depot.

75 years ago

July 27, 1945: Burglars broke into the post office in Strawn, south of Forrest, sometime during the night. Whoever did it took cash from the post office but left their burglary tools behind. Strawn may be a tiny place but this crime makes it very important to the FBI.

50 years ago

July 27, 1970: Another era has come to an end on the railroads. Saturday the last mail car on the GM&O rolled through Bloomington on the Chicago-St. Louis run. This morning the railroad mail cars were replaced with van-type trucks that have on-board clerks sorting the mail.

25 years ago

July 27, 1995: The Bakery Banc and Deli opens Monday on Hamilton Road. Owners say the location is attractive because of nearby State Farm Corporate South and residential subdivisions around it. The shop will offer a combined menu of bakery, delicatessen and drive-up window.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.