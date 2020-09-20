100 years ago: Citizen meeting addresses coal shortage

100 years ago

Sept. 20, 1920: A large group of citizens met in the BHS auditorium to tackle the coal shortage. They decided to wire President Woodrow Wilson and ask him to take action against speculators. Keeping the Mclean County Coal Co. mine open is at the heart of the issue.

75 years ago

Sept. 20, 1945: A complete dial telephone system is expected here by next March 1. Wabash Telephone Co. has begun an $85,000 upgrade project, laying the necessary cables in Bloomington and Normal. The overall conversion to dial phones will cost $600,000.

50 years ago

Sept. 20, 1970: The Association of Commerce and Industry (now the McLean County Chamber of Commerce) has voted to sell its offices at 210½ -212 E. Washington and find a new home. The board has its eye on county land behind the McBarnes Building, which could be leased.

25 years ago

Sept. 20, 1995: Bishop Buffet in College Hills Mall will close, apparently as early as today. The managers aren’t talking, but employees and other sources have confirmed. The buffet has been part of the College Hills landscape for 11 years.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.