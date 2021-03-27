100 years ago: City council: Public dances require permits

100 years ago

March 27, 1921: The city seems split between people who want public dances and those who want them outlawed. The city council passed a new law requiring dance halls to have a permit — and permits for each dance, 48 hours in advance. Dances must be adults-only: no minors.

75 years ago

March 27, 1946: The Normal City Council appointed Sgt. Harold Sylvester chief of police. He replaces Harold Craig, who now takes Sylvester’s place as desk sergeant. Under the new salary ordinance, Sylvester will be paid $170 per month; Craig will make $160.

50 years ago

March 27. 1971: Bloomington PD has received a $33,000 state grant to further its school police counselor program. Together with the city’s share, the grant will pay for three more squad cars and three officers. Cops stationed in schools drive their own cars to work and are paid mileage.

25 years ago

March 27, 1996: Home Ice, a local group promoting a recreational ice rink in town, proposed that Mayor Jesse Smart consider funding the rink with matching grants from the youth sports program fund. The mayor says the idea has some merit and he will consider it.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.