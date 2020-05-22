100 years ago: City council rejects medical claim for pensioner

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

100 years ago

May 22, 1920: Bloomington won’t pay medical bills for city employees injured on the job as long as the worker is on pension. Fireman Joe Burt fell from a roof last winter, and draws his full salary from a pension fund. So the City Council rejected his claim but expressed its sympathy.

75 years ago

May 22, 1945: Heavy dust storms were reported all over this area. With winds up 60 mph, soil on high ground was dried out, but lowland soil was still too wet to turn. Trees took a heavy beating, as did power lines. Hats and skirts were hard to hold onto.

50 years ago

May 22, 1970: ISU President Samuel Braden agreed to support a week of “mourning and unity for those killed in foreign and domestic service” to America. He did so in a meeting with student representatives calling themselves members of the “no longer silent majority.”

25 years ago

May 22, 1995: Notable losses this past week include “Bewitched” TV star Elizabeth Montgomery (cancer); former Wisconsin Senator and Defense Secretary Les Aspin (stroke); and ballet star Alexander Godunov (believed to be natural causes).

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.