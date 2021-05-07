 Skip to main content
100 years ago: City engineer issues annual report

100 years ago

May 7, 1921: Forty-eight miles of Bloomington city streets are now paved, and there are about 64 miles of water mains. Sewers total nearly 65 miles, all according to the city engineer’s annual report. Sewers were added this year on Magoun and East Washington streets.

75 years ago

May 7, 1946: Normal city workers have asked for a wage increase of 20%, citing the increase in the cost of work apparel. Eighteen workers signed the petition that was presented to the town council. They were from the police, water, garbage and street departments.

50 years ago

May 7, 1971: John “Pat” Harkness has died at age 77. He was well-known in sports circles, having managed Circle Lanes, owned the Bloomington Coliseum, and managed the city’s old Three-Eye baseball team. He was inducted into the Illinois Bowling Association Hall of Fame April 3.

25 years ago

May 7, 1996: Normal Town Council defeated a proposed gay rights ordinance by a 5-2 vote. The vote follows a similar rejection by Bloomington earlier this year. Mayor Karraker and Councilman Garrett Scott were the only ones to vote in favor of the ordinance.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.

