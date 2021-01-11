100 years ago: City police house chickens found in car

100 years ago

Jan. 11, 1921: Police recovered a car on West Washington Street. It was abandoned except for 14 chickens inside. Hours later the car was reported stolen, but the owner didn’t know anything about the chickens. So now all 14 of the fowls are at BPD headquarters.

75 years ago

Jan. 11, 1946: L. M. Byerly has resigned from the Bloomington school board after 12 years of service. He was first elected in 1934 and helped guide the schools through the Great Depression. A plumber by trade, he is a past vice president of the Trades and Labor Assembly.

50 years ago

Jan. 11, 1971: Former Bloomington school superintendent Dr. Paul Gossard has died in Boston. He had served here from 1938-1944, leaving here for the superintendent’s job in Quincy, Massachusetts. One other notable loss: former Bloomington City Clerk Porter Noble has died.

25 years ago

Jan. 11, 1996: BLDD Architects of Decatur is the choice to design the new Heartland Community College campus on Raab Road, subject to state approval. BLDD designed the student services building at ISU and the new Normal Community West High School.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.