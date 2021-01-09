100 years ago: City seeks slogan for highway signs

100 years ago

Jan. 9, 1921: Bloomington needs a slogan to catch the eyes of travelers. A sign company wants submissions so the slogans can be painted on metal disc markers that will then be mounted on the highways approaching town. The winning slogan will be expressive and appealing.

75 years ago

Jan. 9, 1945: The US Employment Service office in Bloomington has placed 6,434 candidates in jobs over the last eight months. This includes 102 veterans. But veterans’ unemployment is on the rise. About 3,000 of them are reported unemployed in McLean and Livingston counties.

50 years ago

Jan. 9, 1971: Stray dogs are a problem in Minonk. The city council restated the leash laws, which requires owners to keep pets on a leash or in a kennel. Concerned residents demanded the city remove strays, prompting Mayor Stith to remind them that shooting dogs is illegal.

25 years ago

Jan. 9, 1996: Bloomington City Council approved development of Waterford Estates, between East Oakland Avenue and airport property. The developer is the Pinehurst Corp., which is owned by the Brady family. The land is the former Paul and Lois Benjamin farm.

