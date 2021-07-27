100 years ago: City to request viaduct over tracks

100 years ago

July 27, 1921: Bloomington will ask the ICC for a viaduct over the P&E and LE&W tracks on the south edge of downtown. If it’s built, the fire protection issue would be solved for the south side, and BFD could close the South Main Street firehouse. Residents want it kept open for now.

75 years ago

July 27, 1946: Bloomington City Council voted a 5 cent hourly pay raise to striking city workers, whether the workers wanted it or not. They didn’t, since the nickel offer was already on the table and the workers wanted 20 cents. The union meets Saturday to talk about it.

50 years ago

July 27, 1971: A revised contract between Bloomington and its police personnel is ready for signing. But meanwhile, talks between the school board and District 87 teachers are not going well. Teachers have rejected the board’s latest pay offer. The current salary plan expires Aug. 1.

25 years ago

July 27, 1996: O’Brien Automotive has reached tentative agreement with GE to buy 10 acres of the plant’s front lawn at GE Road and Veterans Parkway. The sale and O’Brien’s proposed use of the property are subject to city approval. But O’Brien isn’t ready to announce its plans yet.

