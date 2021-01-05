100 years ago: CIty to spend $250,000 to pave streets

100 years ago

Jan. 5, 1920: Bloomington City Council committed $250,000 to paving about 50 blocks of streets in 1921. Beyond the obvious need is the intent to put hundreds of idle men to work and pump life into an economy that began showing signs of depression last fall.

75 years ago

Jan. 5, 1946: A Roberts tavern was burglarized and merchandise stolen. State police nabbed two suspects hiding in a barn north of Forrest. A third fled across a cornfield in heavy fog and hid in a pile of straw at the edge of a field. An officer used a pitchfork to prod him to come out.

50 years ago

Jan. 5, 1971: An Urbana developer has bought acreage east of Route 66 along the future path of Washington Street. The plan is to turn the site into a complex of about 220 apartments, all but 60 of them two bedrooms, in several buildings. The site will be called Washington Trace.

25 years ago

Jan. 5, 1996: The Salvation Army has hired Dennis Maier, 49, to manage its Safe Harbor shelter. Maier is from El Paso, has recently earned a criminal justice degree at ISU, and wants to show what an asset the shelter can be. The previous director was fired in November.

