100 years ago: City won't pay for smallpox treatment at county farm

100 years ago

Feb. 5, 1921: Smallpox patients can be sent to the county farm for treatment and isolation. But the question arose, who pays for it when the patient can’t? The city attorney warned aldermen not to pay any claims resulting from this practice. It’s the county’s expense, he maintains.

75 years ago

Feb. 5, 1946: Professor John W. Berry of Eureka College gleaned these gems in the 1940 Census: about half the homes in Bloomington are 50 years old or more and one third of them need major repairs. Also, Normal is well ahead of Bloomington in home ownership.

50 years ago

Feb. 5, 1971: An office complex is in the works for El Dorado Road, just north of the Oakland Bowl building. Bloomington entrepreneur Jacob Grossman is the developer. The first announced tenant will be McKnight & McKnight Publishing Co.

25 years ago

Feb. 5, 1996: Chenoa was struck with a second serious house fire in a week. In the most recent blaze, school teacher Kathy Trachsel was in church when her house caught fire. With the help of friends from church, she saved some clothing and furniture. The first fire killed a resident last week.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.