100 years ago: Civic welfare supporter dies after long illness

100 years ago

June 8, 1921: Mrs. C. W. Klemm, wife of the Klemm’s department store owner, died after a long illness. The former Emily Bender of Peoria, she was active in the Unitarian Church, the Day Nursery, and other civic welfare concerns. The Klemms had one son, Julius, who survives.

75 years ago

June 8, 1946: The little church at Funks Grove has been standing for 80 years. Tomorrow a special service will mark the anniversary of its dedication. But religion in Funks Grove goes back as far as 1825, when Rev. Paton Mitchell held the first service in the Stubblefield cabin.

50 years ago

June 8, 1971: Officer Douglas Poag of BPD finished at the top of his class at the police training institute at the U of I. Bloomington cops seem to do well there, as Poag is the second recent graduate to finish at the head of the class. Officer Richard Ryan was sixth in the class of 40.

25 years ago

June 8, 1996: LeRoy was announced as the site of a proposed new Dixie Trucker’s Home complex. Mayor Jerry Martin said the city and Dixie had made a multi-million dollar deal for the truck stop, restaurants, a motel, and possibly a strip mall. It will be at the I-74 exit.

