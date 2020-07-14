100 years ago: Civil War veteran, grain merchant dies at home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 14, 1920: Henry Hasenwinkle, a long time grain merchant and veteran of the Civil War, died at his home in Normal. He was 78. His son has run the grain brokerage company for some time. As a soldier, Hasenwinkle lost his right eye at the battle of Prairie Grove.

75 years ago

July 14, 1945: Carrier planes from the Third Fleet are bombing industrial cities in north Japan, according to Admiral Nimitz. Meanwhile, the U.S. publicly took the blame for a U.S. submarine sinking a Japanese relief ship which an Allied guarantee of safe passage.

50 years ago

July 14, 1970: Bloomington City Council enacted a ban on fishermen from keeping certain game fish caught in Lake Bloomington until 1973. It’s an effort to balance the fish population. The ban applies to northern pike, walleyes and muskies.

25 years ago

July 14, 1995: David Strand will become interim president of ISU. The Board of Regents will search for a permanent successor to Tom Wallace, who resigned. Strand makes $120,000 per year as vice president of finance, but will make $136,310 during his interim presidency.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.