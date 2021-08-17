100 years ago: Clark Griffith brings big league to battle the minor league Bloomers

100 years ago

Aug. 17, 1921: Clark Griffith, one of Bloomington’s baseball stars, brought his big league Washington Senators to Bloomington for a game with our minor league Bloomers. As it sometime happens, the Bloomers beat their major league foes. “Good to be back,” Griffith said.

75 years ago

Aug. 17, 1946: A small private plane crashed into a field south of Shirley, killing the two Minier men aboard. The pilot was Irving Thomas Cooper, an Air Corps veteran; the passenger was Larry Wenderroth, 18, a recent Minier High School graduate. Authorities are investigating.

50 years ago

Aug. 17, 1971: State trooper Donald Trent thought there was something odd about a car going too slow on I-55 at Normal. So he stopped the car and found four men who weren’t supposed to be in this country. Immigration officials charged them, and will return them to Mexico.

25 years ago

Aug. 17, 1996: Colfax has gotten its only supermarket back. Joe Tracy has bought the old IGA store and reopened it. During the hiatus, the nearest food store was the local Casey’s. But customers had to drive to Bloomington, Fairbury, Chenoa or Gibson City in order to stock up.

