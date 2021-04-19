100 years ago: Clean-up week brings loads of trash

100 years ago

April 19, 1921: City clean-up week brought 40 loads of trash the first day, plus self-respect for Barney and Bill. Bill quipped to Barney, “This looks like good horse sense to me.” (They were horses, after all.) They gave Tom, the coal hauling horse, the cold go-by as they sported their load.

75 years ago

April 19, 1946: Advertised in today’s paper: State Farm Insurance Companies is looking for interim housing for 300 new employees between now and June 15. If you have an extra room to rent or know of an available apartment, call Gretchen Osterhoudt at State Farm.

50 years ago

April 19, 1971: Clean-up week still happens in Bloomington. On the first day cleanup crews had trucked 34 loads of rubbish to the landfill by 11 a.m. There will be no auction of usable items picked up during cleanup this year. And they don’t use horses to haul trash anymore.

25 years ago

April 19, 1996: The fire that destroyed the Crestwicke home of the Patrick Walter family was ruled arson. It’s unknown if it was tied to Walter’s job as a Mitsubishi executive. But it could become a federal case if a connection to government contracts or complaints turns up.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.