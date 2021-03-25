100 years ago: Co-op opens on Main Street

100 years ago

March 25, 1921: The new Bloomington Co-op store opened last night on Main Street. There was a live band and a constant crowd outside waiting for a chance to get in. The store is owned by shareholders and sells groceries. The Co-op has bought the building it occupies for $20,000.

75 years ago

March 25, 1946: Dr. Thomas Henry Green of Bloomington loaded as many landmark events into one day as he could. On Saturday he graduated from Harvard Medical School. A little later he married Miss Ray Nicola Melville Duthie. The newlyweds will live in Boston.

50 years ago

March 25, 1971: Russell Roberts has resigned from his counselor’s position at Bloomington High School. He has been at the school for 40 years, having taught some of the more recent students as well as their parents. Roberts has been on sick leave since late last year.

25 years ago

March 25, 1996: There’s a new $100 bill on the way, sporting a new and improved Benjamin Franklin likeness. This is the first in a series of changes to U.S. currency since 1929. The idea is to foil counterfeiters by using technology to make these bills harder to copy.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.