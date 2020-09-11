100 years ago: Coal miners go on 'vacation strike'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

Sept. 11, 1920: Miners at the McLean County Coal Co. have gone on a “vacation strike,” demanding a 50-cent raise for each ton of coal they mine. It’s higher than miners at other mines want. But they claim Bloomington is harder to mine because its veins of coal are narrower.

75 years ago

Sept. 11, 1945: Japanese Gen. Hideki Tojo, mastermind of the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941, shot himself as he was about to be taken into custody. Three American soldiers carried him from his home. One of them was Cpl. Arnold Drechsel of Dwight. Doctors are trying to save Tojo.

50 years ago

Sept. 11, 1970: Normal will buy a new emergency rescue vehicle but rejected all bids on the radio that would go inside it. They were too high. In Bloomington, the fire department took delivery of a new 1,250-gallon America LaFrance pumper truck. It was delivered by rail.

25 years ago

Sept. 11, 1995: Bloomington Planning Commission member Jim Fruin has been appointed to fill the vacant alderman seat in the Third Ward. He’s a lifelong resident of Bloomington who lives on Ridge Road. Mayor Jesse Smart says Fruin was chosen over three other candidates.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.