100 years ago: Coal shortage eases temporarily

100 years ago

Nov. 13, 1920: There is some relief in the coal situation. The scarcity of coal has been eased by the end of the strike at the McLean County Coal Co. and by the recently mild weather. But that’s only temporary and local coal dealers are filling orders to the level of about 65 percent.

75 years ago

Nov. 13, 1945: The first all-woman jury ever in McLean County heard a robbery trial. When it was time to deliberate, they returned a verdict of guilty in 25 minutes. Of these 12 jurors, nine lived in small towns or rural Bloomington; three had city addresses.

50 years ago

Nov. 13, 1970: It was Mayor Walter Bittner’s 53rd birthday. Some of his staff presented him with a cake lettered “Happy Birthday Mayor — Hold That Tiger.” It was sort of an inside joke to remind him of a wrestling match with a tiger at the McLean County Fair.

25 years ago

Nov. 13, 1995: Commercial Packaging is building a new facility on Old Route 66 between Normal and Towanda. The company is a distributor of paper bags, popcorn boxes, seed corn bags and the like. It has 21 workers, many of them in the family of President Gary Egbers.

