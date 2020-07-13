100 years ago, coal shortage hampers Bloomington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

100 years ago

July 13, 1920: Bloomington coal dealers say they can’t get their normal supplies of coal. This is not so much due to the recent miners’ strike but the shortage of railroad cars used for delivery of the product. Dealers are behind on filling orders now, and the heating season is coming.

75 years ago

July 13. 1945: Nellie Parham, 85, died at her retirement residence in Florida. She was head librarian at Withers Public Library for 41 years, retiring in 1940. She grew up in Pretty Prairie, Ind. The body will be taken there, where funeral services will be held.

50 years ago

July 13, 1970: The City of Bloomington suspended the liquor licenses of two downtown watering holes. The Library Club, 111 W. Monroe, allegedly had two minors working there. And the Empire Tavern, 107 W. Front, was charged with being open on Sunday, June 14.

25 years ago

July 13, 1995: Home Sweet Home Mission plans to reinstate the birthday celebration of its founder. William Shelper started the mission in 1917. When he died in 1952, the annual celebration was dropped. It was a party for those who were served by the agency.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.