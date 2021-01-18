100 years ago: Col. Heffernan dies at 65

100 years ago

Jan. 18, 1921: Col. John Heffernan, long a prominent citizen here, has died at age 65. He was active in Democratic politics. Among his survivors is his son Ralph, who was a banker, Boy Scout leader, and later the owner of Anglers Club on Lincoln Street.

75 years ago

Jan. 18, 1946: New airports are springing up in Chatsworth, Mackinaw and Lincoln. In each case, veterans are putting their military flying skills to civilian use as instructors. One of these is Ethel Jones of Heyworth. She’s the only woman flight instructor for miles around.

50 years ago

Jan. 18, 1971: Notable losses include optometrist Dr. Henry Siebert, 93. He and his brother had a practice in town. Siebert retired in 1962. Also, former ISU tennis and wrestling coach Eugene Hill has lost his battle with lung cancer. He was called “the giant of ISU athletics.”

25 years ago

Jan. 18, 1996: The McLean County Fair will stay on the east side for one more year. The new fairgrounds on West Market Street aren’t ready yet. The Farm Bureau owns both sites, and the east side fairgrounds remain mostly intact. So the delay won’t pose much of a problem.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.