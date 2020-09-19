100 years ago: Colfax Homecoming displays local talent

100 years ago

Sept. 19, 1920: The Colfax Homecoming celebration wrapped up this weekend with three band concerts, free acts by local talent, a ball game and a Saturday night dance. There was also a six-round boxing match between Kid Herman and Stanley Everett, two classy little fighters.

75 years ago

Sept. 19, 1945: The city awarded $68,220 in contracts to pave Sugar Creek and two of its branches that lead to the B-N Sanitary District plant west of town. Most of the work will be done in Normal. The winning bid was submitted by Berenz & Son Construction Co.

50 years ago

Sept. 19, 1970: WIOK Radio has affiliated with the Mutual Broadcasting System. MBS will provide network news, sports and public affairs programming to the Normal-based AM station. Mutual provides a whole schedule of network programming, but WIOK won’t carry all of it.

25 years ago

Sept. 19, 1995: Eugene D. Funk died Sunday morning at the age of 95. He was former president of the Funk Seed Co. and a great-great-grandson of one of McLean County’s earliest settlers. Also, popcorn tycoon Orville Redenbacher was found dead today at his California home.

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.