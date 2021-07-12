100 years ago: Committee formed to petition new railroad crossing

100 years ago

July 12, 1921: About 200 people attended an open-air meeting at fire station 4 on South Main Street, seeking either a viaduct or subway at the railroad crossing a few blocks north. They formed a committee and will petition the city. Two eastside underpasses are in the works.

75 years ago

July 12, 1946: The Salem Church near Chenoa has been torn down. The building had been sold and now its remnants have been hauled to Assumption. Salem Church began in a country school in 1854, and had occupied its own building since 1879. Local people feel like they’ve lost a friend.

50 years ago

July 12, 1971: Billy Shelper, who started the Home Sweet Home Mission in 1917, is gone now but tomorrow would have been his 100th birthday. Today urban renewal is forcing the mission from its Main Street home. But it is buying a seed warehouse in Wood Hill and will move there.

25 years ago

July 12, 1996: The comfortable old shoe brand of Thom McAn is about to be polished off by its trendier rivals. Its stores will be renamed Footaction or be closed. (Downtown Bloomington once had a Thom McAn store. It eventually closed and its location is now a parking lot.)

Compiled by Jack Keefe; jkeefe@coldwellhomes.com.