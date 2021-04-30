100 years ago: Construction set to begin on new theater in Champaign

100 years ago

April 30, 1921: Construction will begin in the next few weeks on the new Rialto Theater in Champaign. At around $375,000, the Rialto is expected to be the finest theater in Illinois outside Chicago. The contract was awarded to W. A. Stoolman of Urbana.

75 years ago

April 30, 1946: Thomas Salmon, 71, is retiring from the post office after 53 years of handling the mail. When he started, he said everyone worked until they were done, no questions asked, usually 12 to 14 hours later. Now he plans to rest, sleep and collect his pension.

50 years ago

April 30, 1971: Dr. Francis J. Willet, 69, died today in Peoria. He had been an osteopathic physician in Bloomington since 1930 and was one of the city’s longest practicing doctors. A Jerseyville native, Dr. Willet was active in several fraternal organizations.

25 years ago

April 30, 1996: The Bloomington High School band is ending its season on a high note. The band took first place at the Azalea Festival Parade in Richmond, Virginia. In all, 30 bands competed. The band, 107 strong, won top honors in its size classification and overall.

